VIDEO: Phyno Speaks on His Song "I’m A Fan" Theft Controversy | Interview with Beat 99.9 FM

Phyno was in the news last week after two American singers, Pia Mia and Jeremih allegedly stole his song “I’m a fan” featuring Phyno and Mr. Eazi.

The rapper spoke on the song controversy in a new interview with Maria Okanrende and Olisa Adibua of Beat 99.9 FM.

On Pia Mia and the alleged song theft

“I don’t wanna call her name because of some legal things and my whole team have said I should

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

