VIDEO: Poetic Ken – Tattoo

Dek Records Afrobeat and highlife sensation Poetic Ken delivers the visuals for yet another super tune titled “TATTOO”. After the huge buzz generated by his previously released single “NWATA” His new song “TATTOO”, a contemporary Afrobeat tune blends with the subtle elements of R/B oozing out an electrifying and inspiring sound, unique, melodious and expressing the purest love.

His style is quite different.The compelling rhythm, breathtaking lyrics and strong deep vocals make this song a must listen to.I think every wedding must play this song.I also think is cash in time for Poetic Ken. This visual for this Track Produced by fast rising producer Original Beatz was directed on the beautiful street of Lagos by Papiruex.

The post VIDEO: Poetic Ken – Tattoo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

