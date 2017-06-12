VIDEO: Prime Minister Rugunda rushes to Gulu

VIDEO: Prime Minister Rugunda rushes to Gulu

Prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda gets a rude welcome to the Acholi sub region as MPs accused his deputy Gen Moses Ali and security agencies of aiding bloodshed in Amuru district that has left at least 8 people dead, dozens injured with some still hanging on a life support.

The MPs also accused the lands ministry of sparking off the crisis when they released a land title purporting that the land in question belongs to the Madi people.

The post VIDEO: Prime Minister Rugunda rushes to Gulu appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

