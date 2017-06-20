VIDEO: Qritiqal – Won’t Tell

Chocolate City Music Kenya signed artiste Qritiqal releases the visuals for his latest single “WON’T TELL”.

The Dance-hall prowess in Qritiqal is one that has gained him fast recognition on the air waves and among music lovers.

“Won’t Tell” is the second release after “Malkia” and was produced by Motif on the Beat and visuals shot in beautiful city of Nairobi, Kenya by Kevin Bosco Junior.

ENJOY!

The post VIDEO: Qritiqal – Won’t Tell appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

