VIDEO: Qritiqal – Won’t Tell

Chocolate City Music Kenya signed artiste Qritiqal releases the visuals for his latest single “WON’T TELL”.

The Dance-hall prowess in Qritiqal is one that has gained him fast recognition on the air waves and among music lovers.

“Won’t Tell” is the second release after “Malkia” and was produced by Motif on the Beat and visuals shot in beautiful city of Nairobi, Kenya by Kevin Bosco Junior.

ENJOY!

