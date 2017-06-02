VIDEO: Rydda Ft. Zoro – Akachukwu

Effortlessly keeping up with his trademark for delivering nothing less than quality, Rydda drops clean visuals to his sensational single Akachukwu featuring Zoro ,starring Fiooke, audio was produced by DJ Coublon.

The video births another brilliant presentation by Mex Films.

