VIDEO: Saraki Jubilating With His Supporters After His Victory At CCT in Abuja

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) today discharged Saraki for lack of evidence to continue with the case and dismissed all 18 charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

The two-panel tribunal headed by Justice Danladi Umar held that FG failed to prove essential elements of all the allegations it levelled against Saraki.

