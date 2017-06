VIDEO: ScoobyNero Ft. Maraza x Gigi Lamayne x MizDee x AB-Crazy – Washkalakunda (Remix)

A while Back ScoobyNero shared the single/Video “WASHKALAKUNDA” featuring Gigi Lamayne. He returns today with the remix, which features new verses from South Africa’s skillful MCs AB-Crazy, Maraza and MizDEE.

The remix pulls a complete tonal shift. With a decidedly DanceHall / Hip Hop Ginger.

Dope Black and White Visualz, Directed by SOS.

Watch and Enjoy!

