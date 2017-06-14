VIDEO: Sexy Steel – Baby Boo

From the stables of Northside inc and Ishe Kana Nii inc finally comes the long awaited amazing music video that depicts the audio of “Baby Boo” from the “Sisi” crooner, ladies man, actor and fashionista, Sexy Steel.

The video which was shot in California, USA, was directed by Patrick Ellis, the audio was produced by PBanks, and mixed and mastered by Brain on d mix.

Please watch, download, share and don’t forget to leave a comment! Ishe kana nii.

Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Sexy Steel – Baby Boo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

