VIDEO: Sexy Steel – Baby Boo

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

From the stables of Northside inc and Ishe Kana Nii inc finally comes the long awaited amazing music video that depicts the audio of “Baby Boo” from the “Sisi” crooner, ladies man, actor and fashionista, Sexy Steel.

The video which was shot in California, USA, was directed by Patrick Ellis, the audio was produced by PBanks, and mixed and mastered by Brain on d mix.

