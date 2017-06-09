VIDEO: Shakez – Sauce (prod. Seven)

Afro Hip-hop artiste Shakez comes through with this banging trap anthem titled ‘SAUCE’.

Produced by Seven and engineered by Spane5, ‘Sauce’ showcases Shakez in his element as the rapper combines brilliant lyricism and a catchy trap-influenced flow to deliver this highly infectious hip-hop offering. ‘Sauce’ is sure to be a fan favourite and is guaranteed to grow on you with every listen.

The post VIDEO: Shakez – Sauce (prod. Seven) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

