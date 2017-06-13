Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Sifter ft. Snow – Possible

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The much-anticipated visuals of US-based Nigerian artiste “SIFTER” of Bugatti Records now the CEO of 007Sounds. He feat SNOW in his new song titled “POSSIBLE”. The video is shot in AMERICA and NIGERIA by HD Genesis.

Connect on with Sifter on social media: Instagram – @itssifter

Twitter – @sifterdabadson

 

