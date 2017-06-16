Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Soldier allegedly dismissed for protecting Biafrans

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An ex-Private in the Nigerian military has alleged that he was dismissed from the military for protecting Biafra supporters from being attacked by Hausas during their meetings at Abraka in Asaba.

Watch video and type your comments below lets see your views.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Video: Soldier allegedly dismissed for protecting Biafrans appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.