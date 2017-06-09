VIDEO: Sosoliso air crash survivor gets standing ovation on ‘America’s Got Talent’ – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Sosoliso air crash survivor gets standing ovation on 'America's Got Talent'
Twelve years after surviving the Sosoliso air crash, Kechi Okwuchi on Thursday wowed everyone at the audition of 'America's Got Talent'. Okwuchi, one of two survivors of the crash that killed 107 passengers, melted the hearts of judges and the audience.
