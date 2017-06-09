VIDEO: SquYb – Obeleke

Not the everyday type of song you’ll hear from a Ghanaian artist, SquYb comes off with a new trap song titled, ‘Obeleke’ featuring, Talaat Yarky.

With production credit to Unkle Beatz of AMG, the song has more of a western feel where the artists show their uniqueness on it.

The diversity in what makes them more genuine and unique which will make them more acceptable in the industry. Sounding more foreign with an African vibe makes ‘Obeleke’ more enticing and every listener will definitely enjoy this song.

Video directed by Babs Direction.

