Video: T.I’s Alleged Mistress And Video Vixen, Bernice Burgos Does It For The ‘Gram

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

Rumored mistress of American entertainer, T.I Harris, Bernice Burgos looks to be in great shape and in great spirit as she does it for the ‘gram. The video vixen took to her page on Instagram to share a video of herself dancing seductively and provicatively to Meek Mill’s single featuring Chris Brown titled: ‘Whatever You…

