VIDEO: Terry Apala – Feel Me

Terry Apala drops the visuals to the club banger “Feel Me”. The video which was shot by the maestro Ben Aitar is all shades of too much sauce and Terry Apala has once again pleased us even more with this one. If you weren’t feeling Terry apala before, you are sure to feel him now. Produced by SynX.

