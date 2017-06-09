VIDEO: Terry Apala x Bisola – Bad Girl
Terry Apala releases the official video to his latest tune “Bad Girl” featuring runner up of Big Brother Naija 2017, the multi-talented Bisola.
Enjoy this amazing masterpiece by prolific director, Lucas Ried.
