Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Thief Asked To Swim Inside Gutter For Stealing Phone in Sapele, Delta

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A young
manthief got more than he bargained for after he was caught stealing a mobile phone in Ajogodo area of Sapele, Delta state. He was beaten and finally made to swim inside dirty gutter water.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.