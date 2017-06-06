VIDEO: Toyin Aimakhu’s ‘Alakada Reloaded’ Hits 50 Million Naira in 1 Week

Toyin Aimakhu’s Alakada reloaded has made 50 million Naira since it’s release a week ago, just after a whopping 25million Naira gross in three days.

The actress who expressed happiness at the success of the movie said “I am very happy, God has been so good to me and my fans have been so wonderful.

“We worked really hard on this movie, and I’m glad the hard work is paying off. I was

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

