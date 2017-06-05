VIDEO: Twist Da Fireman ft. Trigmatic – Pause It

NextWorld Music recording artist Twist Da FireMan also known as the “Pause it” crooner is finally here to thrill fans with the much-anticipated Visuals to his catchy rave of the moment track titled “Pause It”.

The track “Pause It” where Twist DaFireman featured the Talented artist, Trigmatic had already garnered a lot of awareness by fans all over the world and the video is finally here!

“Pause It” visuals was directed and shot by MattMax.

