VIDEO: Two Nigerian Men Fight On A Bridge in Italy, One Throws The Other Off
Two Nigerians again in Europe! These two men from Edo state were filmed fighting each other on a bridge in Italy. One got pushed and thrown off the bridge.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!