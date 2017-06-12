Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: UPDF states position on Apaa clashes

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces has refuted allegations that it is fueling the ongoing clashes in Amuru, northern Uganda. The UPDF say they are only helping police to stabilize the situation and should not be dragged into politics by local leaders.

