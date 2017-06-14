Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Waje – Shape Of You (Refix)

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Vocal powerhouse Waje covers Ed Sheeran’s smash “Shape of You” and is breath-taking.

The Voice Nigeria coach lends her praised pipes to tackle the chart-topping number, aided by a musical production from E-Kelly.

Waje means business as the cover arrives with a visual performance, directed by Daniel Aniyam.

Watch video below:

