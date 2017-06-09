VIDEO: Watch Nigerians Having Their Say Ahead Super Eagles Vs Bafana Bafana In Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their matchday-one, Group E, of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Saturday, June 10 2017, and football-crazy Nigerians have been animated as you will see in this video.

See an expectant Nigerian fans egging on their team to beat Bafana and stay on course as regards earning a spot at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

Video brought to you by Completesportsnigeria.com, through the lens of Complete Sports Studios.

Click here to watch:

https://youtu.be/ccqt4kYJiXY

The post VIDEO: Watch Nigerians Having Their Say Ahead Super Eagles Vs Bafana Bafana In Uyo appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

