Video: We insist that nothing wrong in saying Igbos must leave – Arewa Youth Forum

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Arewa Youth Forum has restated its call that Igbos must leave the northern region. Secretary of the forum, Ahmed Sule while in an interview with newsmen maintained that there is nothing abnormal in the North asking Igbos to vacate the region. Hear him:

