Video: Why did Nigeria erase Bight of Biafra from the map? – Ben Bruce

Senator representing Bayelsa west constituency, Sen. Ben Murray Bruce has questioned why the Bight of Biafra was removed from the map of Nigeria. The Senator who said this during a presentation on the floor of the Senate also said that nobody has the right to erase the Bight of Biafra from the map.



The post Video: Why did Nigeria erase Bight of Biafra from the map? – Ben Bruce appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

