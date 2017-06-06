VIDEO: Yungzee-Onos ft. Defizy & Taurushood – Long Time
Its finally here!!!! Yungzee-Onos – Real name ONORIODE OTTU a pop and Afrobeat artiste from Warri (Uvwie Local Government) – Nigeria, who recently got signed to an International record label “Oh God Success Music Records” which was founded by an International Entrepreneur and Business Man “BLESSING OKE. E” who has get interested in music, movies and fashion.
CEO, OGSM Records “Blessing Oke. E.” teams up with an International Award Winning video director “Adasa Cookey to shoot the Video for “LONG TIME – YUNGZEE-ONOS”. The Video was shot in the beautiful city of Lagos State.
Here is the latest production from OGSM RECORDS; “Yungzee-Onos ft Defizy & Taurushood – LONG TIME” Produced by KillerTunes and Video directed by Adasa Cookey
