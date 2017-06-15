VIDEO: Zafi B – See My Baby ft. Maleek Berry

Whilst juggling her university studies in Broadcast Media and working on her debut EP, the pint-sized teenage songstress Zafi B returns with a brand new video for her summer anthem ‘See My Baby’ which features prolific producer and singer-songwriter Maleek Berry (Wizkid, Davido, Runtown).

Filmed in the heart of an abandoned London record store with 80’s aesthetics, ‘See My Baby’, which is directed by Kunia Lester (Woody McClain, JoJoe Vine), sees Zafi B embracing her new lane and sound that reflects the current trend of persuasive Afropop music that cuts across genres, while borrowing elements of R&B.

A timely release of ‘See My Baby’ featuring Maleek Berry will see this club and radio-friendly track by the young star score high with DJs across Africa and the UK throughout the summer of 2017!

