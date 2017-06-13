Video/Photos: Indigenes Of Abuja Go Nude To Protest Marginalization, Threaten Residents

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Gbagyi (Gwari) People today stripped totally naked to protest an alleged marginalization and neglect by the FederalGovernment in Abuja.

Some of them were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions; threatening to send FCT Abuja residents out of their hometown.

VIDEO: FCT Natives Protest Naked Over Marginalisation, Threaten To

