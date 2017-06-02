Pages Navigation Menu

Vietnam busts drug ring, confiscates $8.8m worth of recreational drugs

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Crime

Vietnam has busted the country’s largest ever drug ring, state media reported on Friday, and confiscated 8.8 million dollars worth of the recreational drug crystal Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA), popularly known as ecstasy. “Over 20 people were detained in raids on 13 drug labs on Thursday by Ho Chi Minh City police,’’ the Vietnam News Agency reported.

