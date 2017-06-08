Vietnam seeks partnership for export of Nigerian goods – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Vietnam seeks partnership for export of Nigerian goods
Vanguard
THE Nigerian-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, NVCCI, is to partner with Vietnam investors to promote export of made-in-Nigeria products. Disclosing this at the NVCCI secretariat in Lagos to welcome the new Vietnamese Ambassador to Nigeria, …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!