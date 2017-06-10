Villa Photos

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN received the Olowo of Owo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi who came on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa Abuja.yesterday

2.The Olowo of Owo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi presented a Royal gift to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo during his courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday

3.The Olowo of Owo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi also presented a Royal gift to the President, which was received by the Acting President on his behalf at the Presidential Villa Abuja yesterday

4.Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN; the Olowo of Owo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi and other member of the Oba’s delegation during the courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

The post Villa Photos appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

