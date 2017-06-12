Village Head Decries Absence Of Potable Water, Secondary School

BY CECILIA OGEZI

The village head of Lambata community in Kwali area council, Audu Maji has called for the provision of more boreholes to address the growing population of the community.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in his residence at the weekend, Maji noted that despite having about three boreholes serving the community some areas still suffer due lack of potable water.

He disclosed that the village has only one primary school with no junior or senior secondary school, which according to him attributes to number of children dropping out of school in the area, just as he revealed that the building for the primary health care centre in the community has not been completed till date.

The village head listed other challenges facing the village to include, constant power outages due to overloading of the transformer in the village and lamented that the village has no chief palace, and as such there was no official place to hold meetings or proceedings for the development of the community.

The post Village Head Decries Absence Of Potable Water, Secondary School appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

