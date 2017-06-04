Vincent Janssen Says His Tottenham Future Is Undecided

Vincent Janssen says his future at Tottenham will be decided after his post-season holiday, but he wants more playing time.

“I initially found it difficult with my role as a substitute, sometimes sitting in the stands at Spurs, but I learned to deal with it,” he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

“As a young player I had to compete with Harry Kane – the top scorer of the Premier League – arguably the toughest league in the world, and a striker who is performing remains in the team.

“That [my future] is a matter for after the holidays. I want the prospect of more playing time, but otherwise I’m now better keeping my mouth shut. I cannot say anything about that [a return to the Eredivisie] either. I keep all options open.”

