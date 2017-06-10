Pages Navigation Menu

Viral Robbery Video: Policeman who Engaged Gunmen Died in April

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

A three minute video of a bank robbery in Owerri, the Imo state capital has been trending online this past week, making people seeking information on the health status of a brave officer who engaged the robbers, killing one of them. He has been identified as Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko. Spokesperson for the Imo state Police […]

The post Viral Robbery Video: Policeman who Engaged Gunmen Died in April appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

