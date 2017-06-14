Lawmaker Steve Scalise injured in GOP baseball shooting; suspect James T. Hodgkinson dies after shootout – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Lawmaker Steve Scalise injured in GOP baseball shooting; suspect James T. Hodgkinson dies after shootout
Washington Post
A gunman unleashed a barrage of gunfire Wednesday at a park in Alexandria, Va., as Republican members of Congress held a morning baseball practice, wounding five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (La.). President Trump said the …
Virginia Shooting Witness: 'It Was a Firefight' on Baseball Field
House Speaker Ryan pleads for unity after congressman, several others shot at congressional baseball practice
Gunman dead after attacking congressmen at Virginia baseball field
