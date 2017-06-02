Voter Registration: Gov. Yahaya Bello denies registering twice
Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has dismissed allegation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that he registered twice as a voter in Abuja and subsequently in Lokoja. Bello stated this when he spoke to State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday after observing the two-raka’at Juma’at prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque.
