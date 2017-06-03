Voters apathy mars Benue LG election – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Voters apathy mars Benue LG election
Daily Trust
Elections into all 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State on Saturday witnessed a low turnout of voters across most of the 3, 691 polling units in the state. Our correspondent who monitored the exercise reports that there was general apathy, majorly …
