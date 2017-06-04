‘…vry soon, Buhari will return to resume his official duties’

“My husband is recovering very fast. And very soon, he will return to the country to resume his official duties,” the wife of the president Aisha Buhari, has been reported to have said.

Speaking through her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani Aisha Buhari who is currently in London said Buhari will return soon.

Hajo Sani made Aisha Buhari’s statement on her husband’s health, President Muhammadu Buhari known in a message delivered at the 23rd Annual Ramadan Lecture of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) held in Abuja

She said ‘Buhari is recovering fast from his ailment’ and that Nigerians should keep praying for him.

“I thank Nigerians for their prayers for my husband. Please, do not relent in your prayers.”

The message sparked shouts of Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar!! Allahu Akbar!!!(God is great) by the Muslim faithful.

She added:”The President will be back very soon.”

She said she was “hopeful of observing this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival at the ADS Mosque in Maitama as she had been doing even before getting into office.”

The president returned to the United Kingdom early last month for a fresh round of treatment.

