VSF spends N60 m on treatment of insurgency victims in Borno

A Nigerian foundation, the Victims Support Fund (VSF) on Sunday said that it had so far provided N60 million for the medical treatment of victims of Boko Haram insurgency in Borno.

VSF Executive Director, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen while on a visit to Maiduguri.

Ochoche said that N30 million each had been given to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and Borno Specialists’ Hospital, Maiduguri.

“So far, we have given the UMTH N30 million but with the recent happenings, especially the multiple bomb blasts, we are going to consider how much additional fund to be added.

“We gave the Specialists Hospital N20 million and we just added an additional N10 million today,’’ he said.

He said that the VSF had expanded the scope of treatment provided by the hospitals to include provision of free healthcare services to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

“I think it is worthy of note to state that the fund is no longer restricted to the treatment of just bomb blasts and attacks victims.

“It is now for the general medical treatment of all IDPs; we have already amended our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the hospitals to that effect,’’ Ochoche said.

He said that his visit was aimed at getting first-hand information on the condition of victims of last Wednesday’s multiple bomb blasts in Maiduguri.

“We came to express our support and condolences to the people and Government of Borno over the blasts.

“We also came to see what is on ground and how we can help,’’ Ochoche said.

According to him, the VSF has been in partnership with Borno Government in providing care for the victims of Boko Haram insurgency since 2015.

“You will recall that since 2015, the VSF has been a partner with the state government on health support for victims of insurgency.

“We are here to see precisely how the funds we have given can be utilised effectively, especially following the recent bomb blasts,’’ he said.

The VSF chief expressed satisfaction with the manner resources provided for the medical care of victims was being utilized.

“We are really encouraged by the work been done by the hospitals; we are happy to see that our funds are making the difference.

“We saw that the patients are getting every support and the best possible treatment that they require, free of charge, because of the funds supplied by the VSF to the hospitals,” he said.

