W’ Bank to assist Nigeria to strengthen, consolidate FSP

WORLD Bank Group is set to assist Nigeria’s State Governments improve their fiscal sustainability by strengthening and consolidating the Fiscal Sustainability Plan FSP. This was stated in a statement signed yesterday by the Director of Information Federal Ministry of Finance SALISU NA’INNA DAMBATTA. The FSP was introduced by Federal Government in 2016 as part of […]

