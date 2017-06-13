Wabba, Osinowo elected members of ILO governing body – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Wabba, Osinowo elected members of ILO governing body
Vanguard
GENEVA—President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba and the Director-General, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, Mr. Segun Oshinowo, were yesterday elected into the highest decision making organ of the International …
