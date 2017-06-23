Pages Navigation Menu

WAEC To Charge Custody Fee For Delay in Collection of GCE Certificates

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in Education, WAEC | 0 comments

West African Examinations Council, WAEC to charge custody fee for collection of GCE certificates older than four years.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has urged GCE candidates to endeavour to collect their certificates within four years of writing the examination as any delay beyond that will attract custody fee.

