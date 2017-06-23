Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WAEC To Charge Extra Fee For Collection Of GCE Certificates Older Than 4 Years

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in Education, WAEC | 0 comments

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has advised GCE candidates to endeavour to collect their certificates within four years of writing the examination as any delay beyond that will henceforth attract a custody fee. This was disclosed by Demianus Ojijeogu, the Head of Public Affairs Department, WAEC, Nigeria during a phone interview with journalists According …

The post WAEC To Charge Extra Fee For Collection Of GCE Certificates Older Than 4 Years appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.