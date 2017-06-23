WAEC To Charge Extra Fee For Collection Of GCE Certificates Older Than 4 Years

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has advised GCE candidates to endeavour to collect their certificates within four years of writing the examination as any delay beyond that will henceforth attract a custody fee. This was disclosed by Demianus Ojijeogu, the Head of Public Affairs Department, WAEC, Nigeria during a phone interview with journalists According …

The post WAEC To Charge Extra Fee For Collection Of GCE Certificates Older Than 4 Years appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

