Wale Gates: I hate when Nigerian comedians have to be stupid to make rich people laugh – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Wale Gates: I hate when Nigerian comedians have to be stupid to make rich people laugh
TheCable
Wale Gates, a UK-based Nigerian comedian, has said that he detests the way his colleagues carry out their business back home in Nigeria. The MC said his innate yearn to want to be able to say whatever he desires regardless of whose ox is gored has …
Ask Funmi Do men get battered? Do women provoke battering? [Video]
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!