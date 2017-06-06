Pages Navigation Menu

Wale Gates: I hate when Nigerian comedians have to be stupid to make rich people laugh – TheCable

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment


Wale Gates: I hate when Nigerian comedians have to be stupid to make rich people laugh
Wale Gates, a UK-based Nigerian comedian, has said that he detests the way his colleagues carry out their business back home in Nigeria. The MC said his innate yearn to want to be able to say whatever he desires regardless of whose ox is gored has …
