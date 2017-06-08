Want A Quick Yet Healthy Breakfast? Avocado Toast Is Your New Breakfast Idea

The culinary versatile creamy avocados are fruits in the spotlight for today’s dietitian and in high demand for consumers for amazing health benefits.

Avocados are one of trendiest nutrition choices and used in various recipes like sandwich spreads and salad toppings. It is a good substitute for butter in baked products, and the most trendiest use is Avocado toast.

Brief History on Avocado Botany : (Persea americana) originated in the South Central of Mexico about 10000 years ago. Avocado trees are the flowering plant like bay laurel, cinnamon and camphor. The avocado is a large berry that has a single seed. The cultivation of avocados initiated around 5000BC. The European discovery of avocados initially started in the 16th century by Spanish explorers. Avocados spread in popularity and an abundance of new varieties were discovered.

Health Benefits of Avocado that Makes it a Superfood

Dense in nutrients, avocados have almost twenty minerals and vitamins.

Avocados are awesome, loaded with many nutrients that are lacking in modern day menus.

They are effective for weight loss, keep the heart healthy and taste incredible as well. It is a an unquestionable beneficial and zesty addition to meal plans.

10 Avocado Toast Ideas for Scrumptious Delights

Avocado toast are divine, quick and easy breakfasts. The old faithful, classic standby is never disappointing. For many, the avocado toast is no new concept. The all purpose avocado toast has been breakfasts but also be served as lunch and snacks

They are real life changing, life saving “bites of reason’ for all seasons of appetites and cravings.

Avocado topped with salad leaves on wholewheat toast are a great combination. An avocado spread with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and lemon juice spread over toasted bread.

A generous spread of miso-tahini on each slice of toast topped slices of avocado and a sprinkle of sesame gomasio,chopped dill and sliced scallions.

Mashed avocado on toast with a topping of buttery grilled corn, charred with crumbles of fresh cheese in a flavor of herbs and spices and sprinkled with lime and salt.

Toasted healthy gluten free bread with avocado slices, a sea salt pinch in a squeeze of lime and crushed flakes of red pepper. Magnify the flavor with a cashew cream mixture of lime and cilantro

Dukkah? A middle east unique spice blend of coriander, nuts and sesame seeds in a toasted mixture of nuts and seeds. The nuts that can be used include cashews, almonds, pecans, pistachios, pine nuts or hazelnuts, etc. Sesame seeds, coriander seeds and cumin seeds with salt and pepper. Delicious topping on avocado slices laid on toast.

Mince garlic in an olive oil and sea salt, spread over the toast with avocado. Crunchy, garlic and creamy avocado on toast is a perfect taste combination.

7. Avocado Pesto Toast

Avocado in a tasty pesto dressing with micro greens and pepper over top is a great serving of avocado toast in low sodium.

The rich creamy, fatty avocado breakfast will satisfy you until lunch time and chile pepper flakes add an interesting twist with crunchy sweet pistachios.

Spread avocado on toast and top up with Mexican cuisine mix of Pico de Gallo spread (tomato, cilantro, onion, fresh jalapeno, serranos or habaneros, salt and lime juice).

Mash avocado in a bowl with a salt and pepper mixture. Spread over toast and layer the slices with cheeses slices over the avocado. Add some cinnamon coated walnuts and drizzle generously with sweet honey.

