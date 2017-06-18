Wantaway Morata gets married in Venice

Manchester United target Alvaro Morata tied the knot on Saturday with his partner partner Alice Campello in Venice, Italy.

The forward has been in the news regarding transfer interest top European teams after starting just 14 LaLiga games last season, with his agent confirming contact from some clubs.

However, Morata took time away from all the drama to make his relationship tied the knot in a Venice ceremony.

The Spain international shared the picture on Instagram.

The post Wantaway Morata gets married in Venice appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

