Wanted kidnapper, Evans arrested in Lagos

The notorious and dreaded kidnap kingpin who was recently declared wanted by the police simply called Evans has been arrested in Lagos.

He was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport a few hours ago by eagle-eyed policemen while he was on his way to travel out of the country.

Recall that police authorities, recently, placed N30M bounty on his head after the arrest of some of his gang members.

The gang had kidnapped uncountable number of wealthy business men in Lagos and environs. His victims were forced to pay a ransom of not less than N500m before they were let off the hook.

The post Wanted kidnapper, Evans arrested in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

