WAP out with footage of Papa Ajasco Reloaded

AS part of the on-going promotional activities surrounding the newly-repackaged Papa Ajasco Reloaded TV Comedy, Wale Adenuga Productions has released some exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures and videos to whet the audience’s appetite for the soon-to-be-released programme.

Wale Adenuga Jnr., the Managing Director of WAP said, “With Papa Ajasco Reloaded, we have been able to make a good programme even better, while retaining the same essence which has made viewers of all ages fall in love with Papa Ajasco & Company for several decades. We’ve been getting very positive responses from test audiences and we really look forward to sharing the new Papa Ajasco Reloaded TV Comedy with current and new viewers across the globe.”

The upcoming Season One of Papa Ajasco Reloaded titled “Mr & Mrs Talented”, has several guest stars; including Frank Donga, Eniola Badmus, Ijebu, Ese Eriata, Akpan and Oduma, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Moyo Lawal. Others are Eric Obinna, Nnenna, Shedams, Veronica Effiong, Hadiza Abubakar, Omonla, Jide Awobona, Slimmy Tee, Mama Kwube and Chief Olododo.

The post WAP out with footage of Papa Ajasco Reloaded appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

