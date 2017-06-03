War against corruption: Presidential committee to support media–Sagay

Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has expressed its readiness to cooperate with the media in the fight against corruption.

Prof. Itse Sagay, the chairman of the committee, gave the assurance at the 12th Annual Ramadan Symposium organised by the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

He advised the media to be more determined and focused in identifying and reporting corruption in the country.

He also urged journalists not to be deterred, scarred or frustrated in exposing corrupt practice.

Sagay also appealed to media outfits to give their employees a decent salary with a view to make them more ethical and professional.

He emphasised the need for journalists to evolve the strategy and use of investigating journalism effectively.

In his speech, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission, said media practitioners had a great role to play in the ongoing fight to emancipate the country from corruption.

Ribadu, therefore, cautioned the media to continuously rise up and resist attempt to desecrate the country, insisting that the media should be up against corruption in all forms.

Alhaji Abdur-Rahaman Balogun, the chairman of Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, said the aim of the symposium was to support the ongoing anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The theme of the symposium was “Anti-corruption: The Role of Media as a Change Agent.’’(NAN)

The post War against corruption: Presidential committee to support media–Sagay appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

