War Starts With Words Not Bullets – What Osinbajo Told Igbo Leaders

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday called on leaders of thought from the southeast to speak out against hate speeches and divisive comments.

He made the call while meeting with them at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the hostile agitations by Igbo youths for secession and the recent ultimatum issued by a group of northern youths asking all Igbo to vacate by October 1 had been attended with some controversial and hateful vituperations, including patently illegal and violence-inducing remarks.

According to him, it is equally not reasonable to fall for the temptation for tit-for-tat as it has never worked or moved “us closer to a solution or resolution.”

Osinbajo, who said the situation ought to be urgently and decisively addressed, cautioned that “Burying our heads in the sand and expecting the storm to blow over of their own accord is not an option.”

The acting president said he also planned to meet with the Nigerian Governors Forum over the matter.

He said: ‘And so it is in our bid, as government, to deal with these pressing issues and grievances, that we have convened this series of consultations, with various groups. We will never shy away from the responsibility to ensure and uphold the peace and security of Nigeria.

“It is in my view the role and responsibility of those privileged in society to be leaders to chart a progressive and lofty course for the ordinary people. As leaders, we carry the burden to secure the peace, progress and prosperity of our people, and that is why our voices ought to be heard and heard loud and clear at moments like this in the defense and articulation of what is truly beneficial to the nation and the people, and what is right and patriotic.

‘Our dear nation has gone through some really difficult times. We have survived bloody coups, several rounds of ethno-religious violence, and emerged from a long and bloody Civil War. All of us here have seen close-up what violence can do to a country, and I believe I speak for us all when I say that no one here is keen to see Nigeria embroiled in violence or bloodshed of any kind.

“Especially not when we are only just emerging from a brutal insurgency that has consumed more than 20,000 of our brothers and sisters and children, as well as the better part of a decade.

“One thing is clear – violence and war are terrible things. They are easy to start but near impossible to end. Indeed you’re all aware of the Igbo proverb that says that “A man who rushes into battle does not realize that battle entails death.” We are witnesses to the unspeakable devastation that war continues to inflict across the world. No one who has seen the horrors of war – even just on television – would wish it on their worst enemy.

“It is also clear that wars sometimes start, not with bullets, but with words. Hateful, incendiary speech, opening floodgates of blood. The tongue, like the pen, is often mightier than the sword – because it is what pushes the sword into action. When we throw words like stones in a marketplace we do not know who or what it will hit.

“Knowing this, under no conditions whatsoever should we tolerate or excuse or justify hate speech or hateful conduct of any kind, especially where such is illegal. Let me of course acknowledge that as part of living together in this space called Nigeria, misunderstandings and frustrations are inevitable. Because resources are limited there will always be a striving to get what is perceived as the best seat at the table.

“All of that is normal and to be expected, especially in a democracy, like ours. A healthy democracy ought to be a theatre of energetic striving by all parties and stakeholders. But things should never descend to a level where mutual suspicions override the desire to live together in peace and harmony.”

Osinbajo reiterated that hate or divisive speech or divisive behaviour, where it is illegal, will be met with the full force of the law.

“Let there be no doubt whatsoever of the resolve of government to ensure that no one will be allowed to get away with making speeches that can cause division or violence. We will take very seriously any attempts to cause violence or to disrupt the peace of Nigeria. And we will not tolerate such.”

He said the federal government was also resolute in its determination to protect every Nigerian, everywhere in the country.

“We will do everything within our power to defend and uphold the terms of our constitution, which declares that we are one nation under God.

“It also guarantees the free mobility of people, goods and services throughout the country, as well as full residence rights for every citizen in all and any parts of the land of their choice. It is also the aspiration of the Constitution to ensure a country in which, and I quote, “loyalty to the nation shall override sectional loyalties.”

“And it is the responsibility of the Government to create the conditions for the attainment of these ideals. There is something that President Buhari is fond of saying: that without peace and security there can be no development. We cannot develop a country that is not in the first place safe and secure for all its people. For this reason we take extremely seriously our constitutional responsibilities as your government.

“Those responsibilities also include listening to, consulting, and engaging with you; giving every citizen and every part of the Federation a sense of belonging and significance. And that is why we are here today.

“I expect that we will be frank and constructive in all our deliberation and discussion. This is an important moment for all of us, and I hope that at the end of it we will all be satisfied that we have accomplished something significant.

“By the grace of God we will leave to coming generations a peaceful, secure and prosperous nation; a nation in whom all citizens, regardless of age, gender, and ethnic/religious affiliations, will feel deep and enduring pride,”